Mister Sizzle's is expanding again, this time in the Southtowns

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A little extra sizzle is coming to the Southtowns.

Mister Sizzle's announced on social media it is expanding again, this time to Buffalo Street in Hamburg.

The restaurant and bar, which serves up a mouth-watering menu of burgers, fried chicken sandwiches and milkshake cocktails, is already in the process of turning a former bank into its first Northtowns location - on Transit Road in Clarence, complete with a patio and covered drive-thru.

“I know that we are going to add a couple new items [to the menu], but I won’t tell anybody... because it’s a secret,” co-owner Casey Casas told 7 News in August.

There is no opening date yet for either location.

Mister Sizzle's quickly developed a loyal following after opening on Connecticut Street on Buffalo's West Side in 2021.

