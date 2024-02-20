Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mister Sizzle's is expanding again, this time in the Southtowns

Screenshot 2024-02-20 173646.png
Mister Sizzle's
Mister Sizzle's will soon open a third location in WNY.
Screenshot 2024-02-20 173646.png
Posted at 5:54 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 18:19:26-05

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A little extra sizzle is coming to the Southtowns.

Mister Sizzle's announced on social media it is expanding again, this time to Buffalo Street in Hamburg.

The restaurant and bar, which serves up a mouth-watering menu of burgers, fried chicken sandwiches and milkshake cocktails, is already in the process of turning a former bank into its first Northtowns location - on Transit Road in Clarence, complete with a patio and covered drive-thru.

“I know that we are going to add a couple new items [to the menu], but I won’t tell anybody... because it’s a secret,” co-owner Casey Casas told 7 News in August.

There is no opening date yet for either location.

Mister Sizzle's quickly developed a loyal following after opening on Connecticut Street on Buffalo's West Side in 2021.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!