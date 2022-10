BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 13-year-old boy who was reported missing from Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood has been found safe and returned to his family.

Police first issued the alert for Daheh Soe on Tuesday evening. He had last seen in the Riverside area wearing a black full-face mask, white shirt and white sweatshirt.

The Buffalo Police Department reported after 10 a.m. Wednesday that he had bee located safely. Police did not indicate where or how he was found.