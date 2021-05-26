Miracle League of WNY invites vandals to volunteer

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — For Dawn Gruszka and her family, The Miracle League Field and the neighboring playground is a special place.

​"There aren't too many places like this around," said Sarah Gruszka, Dawn's mother.

Dawn can play baseball on the field. She can play with children at the playground.

"It's a place where our players can define the word normal," said Scott McManigle, the executive director of the Miracle League of WNY.

Earlier this month, the Grand Island playground was vandalized.

"Dispensers of suntan lotion, they used that to paint the playground equipment," described McManigle. "There's some holes in the playground surface which is very expensive to repair."

Volunteers like Olivia Williams wasted no time and came to the park to help clean up, as soon as she heard what happened.

"We got upset about it because it is a disabled kids playground and people thinking that it's OK to actually just do that, it's kind of mean," said Williams.

The Miracle League of Western New York is attempting to reach out to whoever did this. They're not looking to punish, but rather, educate.

"See what it means. See what it means to these families. See what it means to players, like Dawn, who can't play on a grass field, can't play on a dirt field," said Gruszka.

Opening day for the Miracle league is right around the corner. They're always looking for volunteers. And despite the vandalism are grateful for the help they've received in keeping this field such a special place.