Miracle League of WNY asking for help after facility vandalized

Miracle League of WNY/Facebook
Posted at 1:10 PM, May 09, 2021
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Miracle League of WNY is asking for help from the Western New York community after a playground at its facility on Grand Island was apparently vandalized.

Since the group made a post on Facebook Saturday, several Western New Yorkers have offered to help with cleaning up the vandalism and helping out the Miracle League.

The Miracle League provides children in Western New York with disabilities with the opportunity to play baseball.

The organization is coming up with a plan to make amendments to protect the facility.

If you'd like to make a donation to help with the clean-up efforts and to support to Miracle League, you can make a donation by clicking here.

