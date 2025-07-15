Microsoft spotlights Buffalo nonprofit as national tech workforce model

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW)— A Buffalo-based nonprofit is earning national attention for its innovative approach to workforce development. TechBuffalo was recently featured by Microsoft on its global platforms as a model for building a strong and inclusive tech talent pipeline, starting with the youngest learners and extending to adult professionals.

At the heart of the recognition is Family Code Nights, an initiative that uses Minecraft Education to bring children and adults together for hands-on tech learning. Designed to eliminate barriers like childcare and digital access, the program allows families to learn side by side in community centers, libraries, and schools across Western New York.

“Especially with youth, it’s important for them to be able to actually see themselves in tech,” said Rachel Eastlack, TechBuffalo’s Transition to Tech Programs Manager.

“We were really specific in wanting to make sure that we would be able to have a portable program, so we use laptops, so we're able to go into different community centers, organizations, churches, you know, wherever the people are, we can meet them there."

Since launching as a 15-person pilot supported by Microsoft, Family Code Nights has reached more than 500 participants through 18 sessions. Its expansion has been made possible through partnerships with M&T Bank and the 43North Foundation.

To build on that success, TechBuffalo recently introduced its Innovation Fellowship program. Dozens of teachers across 40 school districts will receive training and tools to embed tech learning into classrooms and after-school clubs—and eventually lead Family Code Nights themselves.

“Any company is a tech company, or at least has a few tech roles,” said Mary Ruelle, Director of Strategic Talent Initiatives at TechBuffalo. “It’s less about the job title and more about the role of tech in your career. Everyone should be familiar with these skills.”

The initiative has gained the support of state leaders as well. New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes praised TechBuffalo’s inclusive approach.

“Everybody can be engaged and learn how to operate in a technological society,” she said. “Why don’t we put everybody on the same playing field. That’s what they do here at TechBuffalo.”

With programs like PowerUpTech internships, Innovation Fellowships, and Family Code Nights, TechBuffalo is building a model of workforce development that could influence how cities nationwide think about access, equity, and the future of tech.