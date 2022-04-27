Watch
Mickey Rats to reopen for one more summer on May 27, Captain Kidds torn down

Posted at 1:01 PM, Apr 27, 2022
ANGOLA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mickey Rats, the beloved beach bar in Angola, will reopen for one more summer on May 27. The demolition of Captain Kidds took place Tuesday.

The property was purchased by Ellicott Development Co. in 2016 and is headed for redevelopment.

In a Facebook post Monday The Beach Club at Mickey Rats said in part: "One last year in the old building, before the new one is built and we go on to create decades of new memories in an awesome new facility!"

Demolition of Captain Kidds took place Tuesday and former employees held a tailgate complete with music, pizza, beer and plenty of wood for the fire pit.

