ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Metal fans, mark your calendars for June 8, 2027! Legendary band Metallica will stop at the new Highmark Stadium as part of their M72 World Tour.

The concert features special guests Limp Bizkit and Avatar.

Buffalo Bills PSL holders get access to an exclusive presale starting September 24 at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. PSL holders will get an email before the sale with an access code. Tickets will be limited to six per account.

CLICK HERE for more information.

WATCH: Metallica coming to new Highmark Stadium for M72 World Tour

Metallica coming to new Highmark Stadium for M72 World Tour

This news comes after Kenny Chesney announced he is bringing his Vibe Room tour to Highmark Stadium on June 19.

WATCH: Country singer Kenny Chesney coming to new Highmark Stadium with Vibe Room tour