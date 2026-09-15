ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Country singer Kenny Chesney is set to play the first full-length concert at the new Buffalo Bills stadium!

Chesney is bringing his Vibe Room tour to Highmark Stadium on June 19. He's bringing along Eric Church, Old Dominion and Greylan James.

Tickets go on sale September 25, and presale starts this Thursday. You can find more information about the Vibe Room tour online here.

WATCH: Country singer Kenny Chesney to play first concert at new Highmark Stadium

Country singer Kenny Chesney to play first concert at new Highmark Stadium

This news comes after it was revealed that OneRepublic is set to headline the halftime show at the first Bills game at Highmark Stadium Thursday.