Mental Health Wellness Month: Embracing growth and support for a healthier mind and body

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW)— January is Mental Health Wellness Month, a time to prioritize mental health and start the new year with a focus on well-being.

Licensed mental health therapist Erin M. Moss emphasizes the importance of using the new year as an opportunity for growth, but without the pressure of immediate change. She suggests that small steps can significantly impact managing mental health throughout the year.

"I think it's always important all year round to take care of your mental health," Moss said.

"But when we have these months that shed a spotlight on it, I think it's time to check in with self and really make sure that you're tightening things up in the area of mental health or mental wellness."

Moss encourages people to see the new year as a reset, understanding that personal growth is a continuous journey. She advises her clients to pace themselves and recognize that the work on oneself is ongoing.

She also highlights the importance of seeking support and engaging in enjoyable activities such as exercising, cooking, and listening to music to boost mental and physical well-being.

"But I think seeking support and taking it one step at a time, because you don't have to have it all figured out. You just have to start somewhere," Moss added.

Mental Health Wellness Month serves as a reminder that taking care of your mind is just as important as caring for your body.

