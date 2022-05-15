Mental health services available for Buffalo community following mass shooting at Tops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County's Crisis Services says support is available for the people impacted by Saturday's mass shooting.

Mental health counselors from four organizations will be available at the Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium today and tomorrow, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Help is also available 24/7 by calling the Erie County Crisis Hotline at (716) 834-3131.

On Saturday, 13 people were shot at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo in the parking lot and inside the store. 10 people were killed, three others were hurt. The shooter was taken into custody and arraigned Saturday evening.

