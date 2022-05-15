Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mental health services available for Buffalo community following mass shooting at Tops

crisis services .jpg
WKBW
Outside Crisis Services in Buffalo.
crisis services .jpg
Posted at 10:42 AM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 10:50:54-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County's Crisis Services says support is available for the people impacted by Saturday's mass shooting.

Mental health counselors from four organizations will be available at the Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium today and tomorrow, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Help is also available 24/7 by calling the Erie County Crisis Hotline at (716) 834-3131.

On Saturday, 13 people were shot at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo in the parking lot and inside the store. 10 people were killed, three others were hurt. The shooter was taken into custody and arraigned Saturday evening.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine