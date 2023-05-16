Medaille University is shutting down and many are wondering what's next for the property

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday, Medaille University announced its Board of Trustees voted to close the university as of August 31, 2023.

Students have had just about 24 hours to process that they won't be back on campus in the fall and the property they called home during the school year is now also left in limbo.

The university borders Forest Lawn Cemetery, Canisius College, and residential properties. 7 News spoke with neighbors and heard from the Erie County Executive looking to find out what's next for the property.

"It's a nice, peaceful existence in the middle of North Buffalo and It's always been that way. I'd like to see it stay that way," says Jim who lives in a neighborhood bordering the campus.

Jim and his wife have lived there for nearly 50 years. They've seen the property go through some changes and are just learning more is in store. They hope whoever buys the campus will keep it peaceful.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told 7 News, "The Medaille location is a very important location." There is no official word but he says it's possible bordering Canisius is interested.

The county executive says he doesn't know of any discussion happening right now but, "I know they're always looking to grow and that's right next to the campus so I would not be surprised if there are conversations between Canisius and Medaille."