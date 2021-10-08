Medaille College to make $1.5 million in scholarships available to up to 50 students each year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Medaille College is launching a new American Rescue Plan Scholarship program, offering $1.5 million in scholarships to qualified students each year.

The program, named after the federal plan providing stimulus money to higher education institutions, will focus on making a college education more accessible to students "with a special emphasis on low-income rural areas." Students must live in New York State to qualify and must live more than 50 miles from Medaille's campus in Buffalo.

Up to 50 students will receive scholarship funding from the program each year. Students' Pell, TAP, and Stafford loans will be accepted by Medaille to fully cover tuition, along with room and board. The scholarship will cover additional costs, including books, transportation, and personal spending. Students receiving the scholarship will also be enrolled in Federal Work-Study, which provides part-time jobs to students while they are enrolled in school.

According to Medaille, students in the program will graduate with $26,000 in student debt.

Students can learn more by speaking to Medaille College's admissions counselors at 716-880-2200.