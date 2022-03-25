Medaille College students to protest after campus security enters students' rooms at night without knocking

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students at Medaille College plan to protest Friday over a recent incident involving campus security officers.

Medaille's Student Government Association Student Programming Coordinator, Leya Slade, sent 7 News an email detailing what happened.

According to the SGA, the security officers — who are employed by Vista Security Group and are contracted to work at Medaille College and a number of other local colleges — entered a number of students' rooms around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, without uniforms, masks, or knocking on the students' doors.

Medaille College President Dr. Kenneth Macur confirmed all of the details of the incident to 7 News Friday morning.

Per Medaille College's On-Campus Housing License & Residential Policies for the 2021-2022 academic year, security officers may not enter a student's room without reasonable suspicion there has been a violation of campus policy or illegal activity.

It is the College’s intention to ensure all reasonable privacy in student living quarters. However, in the interest of health, safety, and general welfare of the entire College community, the College reserves the right for authorized representatives (Residence Life Staff, Student Affairs Staff, Facilities, Public Safety, etc.) to enter and search a student’s room for housekeeping purposes, for damage inspections, for the establishment of order, for repairs or maintenance, to determine occupancy and vacancies, and in emergency situations to ensure both the safety and well-being of members of the College community. A student’s room may also be entered and searched when there is a reason to believe that a violation of College policy or a violation of local, state or federal laws is taking or has taken place. In such cases, an attempt will be made to have the student present and/or a member of the Residence Life Staff available. Medaille College On-Campus Housing License & Residential Policies 2021-2022

Slade said the security officers seemingly entered students' rooms at random, without representatives of resident life like a resident assistant or resident director present.

To students, it was seen as random people terrorizing them. Some students were not clothed, scared, and traumatized. Since this event many students have been losing sleep, having panic attacks, and fear that their privacy will be invaded again. Leya Slade, SGA Student Programming Coordinator

The college says this type of incident has happened before and has been addressed when it happened, saying it is "highly traumatic" for students.

Slade sent 7 News a screen-grab of an email sent to the student body by the college's Office of Public Safety apologizing for the incident, saying the security officers involved have been removed from campus. The college says some of the officers were fired immediately and the remaining officers are no longer working at Medaille.

The college says it decided to outsource security to Vista Security Group at the beginning of the year.

In a separate email sent to students, college administrators said the transition to Vista began in January and the college encouraged its current public safety officers to apply for positions with Vista with the intent to keep as many on-campus as possible.

According to that email, the transition "was not smooth" and some of the current public safety officers left their positions.

Dr. Macur told 7 News that he and other administrators have met with the SGA, Vista and the campus Director of Public Safety three times between March 9 and March 23. He said in those meetings, the college agreed to every demand the SGA put forth.

The SGA plans to hold a protest by walking out of class at 12:30 p.m. Friday to call on Medaille College administrators to take further action to ensure something like this does not happen again.

Dr. Macur says the college learned about the protest late Thursday afternoon and they are not sure what the SGA's new demands are as of yet but they are prepared to agree to any new demands.