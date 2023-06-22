'Measure For Measure' opens Shakespeare in Delaware Park's 48th season

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — You know it's really Summer when Shakespeare in Delaware Park opens for the season. Their first show up is "Measure For Measure".

"Measure For Measure" is what drew director Virginia Monte to "the Bard" in the first place. She says "I discovered that these were some of the most perfect stories ever told. Their structure, their language it is beyond gorgeous."

Virginia has a long list of Shakespeare credits, but this is her first venture in Delaware Park. She likes the venue, saying "It's stunning. I have done Shakespeare in different formats all over place, I have even done it outside and this stage is just perfect."

The director has set the play in the 1940's and there is singing, dancing and even some well choreographed bar fights. The show will run Tuesday through Sundays, beginning at 7:15 each evening. It's still free.

Shakespeare in Delaware Park Executive Director Lisa Ludwig says, while there are many things to do in the Summer in Buffalo, she's "happy that many people continue to make a visit to "Shakespeare Hill" part of their tradition".

More information available at the Shakespeare In Delaware Park website.

