'Means the world': West Herr and Scott Bieler donate new handcycles to Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a day of celebration in Williamsville as the West Herr Automotive Group and the Scott Bieler Family Foundation donated 10 new handcycles to the Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports Organization.

The Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports Organization provides adults and children living with physical, developmental, and intellectual disabilities the opportunity to participate in sports.

WKBW A group of athletes from Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports tries out the new handcycles which were donated by the West Herr Automotive Group and the Scott Bieler Family Foundation. The Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports Organization provides adults and children with physical, developmental, and intellectual disabilities the opportunity to participate in sports.

"I can't think of anyone who has been as generous as Scott Bieler, the West Herr Group, and his foundation," said Norm Page, President and CEO of Buffalo Adaptive Sports. "This means the world to all of them, and us at GBAS."

The new handcycles, powered by the riders' arms rather than their legs, will help expand programming at GBAS and allow athletes of all abilities to enjoy cycling.

"It's amazing," said Emily Kiecher, one of the athletes from GBAS who tried out one of the handcycles at the event. "It means a lot because now more people that may not be able to afford any of these are able to get them from West Herr. It just allows more adaptability for everyone in the entire community,"

Three-time Paralympic Gold Medalist Adam Page was also at the event and knows firsthand the power of athletics. Page said the new handcycles will go a long way for not only current GBAS athletes but also future generations.

"These aren't as cheap as a regular bike," said Page pointing to the 10 handcycles. "To have these donated we are going to be able to do so much with them and touch a lot more people, to have the freedom to be able to go with their family and friends."

WKBW 3-time Paralympic Gold Medalist Adam Page presents West Herr Automotive Group President Scott Bieler with a gift of appreciation following the donation of 10 handcycles to Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports.

Scott Bieler, President and CEO of West Herr Automotive Group, said he came up with the idea to donate the bikes when he met a group of GBAS athletes who were participating in the Ride for Roswell for the first time.

"When you saw the joy of the people that were riding that day, you said wow, it wasn't hard to decide let's find a way to get more bikes," said Bieler.

Bieler is no stranger to supporting local adaptive sports and hopes the donation of the new handcycles will bring smiles to athletes for years to come.

"To do an activity that you can't do otherwise, and having that bike provides that opportunity, that's a lot of joy for them, and for us too," said Bieler.