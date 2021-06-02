Mayville residents asked to reduce water usage by at least half due to low water levels in well

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A water conservation order is in effect for water customers in the Village of Mayville, effective immediately and until further notice, because of low water levels.

According to an alert issued by the New York Alert system, the only well currently being used by the village, identified as Well 4, is experiencing low water levels.

Water customers in Mayville are asked to reduce their water use by "at least fifty percent." The alert gives the following tips for reducing usage:



Do not water lawns and gardens

Do not fill pools

Do not wash cars

Limit laundry

Use disposable plates and silverware for meals

Use less water for baths and showers

Don't let water run while brushing teeth

The order will stay in effect until further notice, and no timeline has been given for when water levels in the well may rise.

To receive NY Alerts, click here to sign up.