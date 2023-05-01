Mayor’s State of City: Property tax hike, but some relief for low-income homeowners

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Bryron Brown delivers his 17th State of the City Address at 3 p.m. Monday at the Statler in downtown Buffalo.

Initial information released by the mayor’s office outlines some of the key announcements expected, but it does include a proposed 3.8% property tax high for homeowners.

According to the city, that increase on average would be an additional $46 a year on a home assessed at $100,000.

The Buffalo News is also reporting there will be an "8%" increase in the garbage user fee for homeowners.

In delivering his annual message, the city noted it has been a “challenging 2022”, of course, including the horrific mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Market nearly one year ago and the December 2022 blizzard.

The city wrote the Brown administration will propose a “historic bill forgiveness program” to help some of our poorest city neighbors.

"Mayor Brown will announce a historic bill forgiveness program that will help thousands of low-income struggling homeowners become current with city taxes, water & sewer bills.”

Other highlights expected in Monday’s address:



Mayor Brown will also announce plans for streets, sidewalks & parks improvements & upgrades.

Another important announcement that the city said would be highlighted includes plans for “new fleet additions” for snow fighting equipment for the city’s Department of Public Works. This comes after the city received intense criticism for Buffalo’s deadly blizzard.