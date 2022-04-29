Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mayor Brown expected to propose property tax hike

Delivers State of City & 2023 proposed budget
brown.jpeg
WKBW
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.
brown.jpeg
Posted at 9:24 AM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 09:27:21-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown be delivering his 16th annual State of the City Address Friday morning.

But this year it will be a duel announcement.

Brown will include a budget presentation, unveiling his 2023 proposed budget.

This will be the first in-person combined address since the COVID pandemic.

The event is being held at the Northland Workforce Training Center. Unlike past State of the City addresses, this will not be a large, splashly production and is free to those attending.

Mayor Brown, was elected last November to a fifth unprecedented term after winning in a historic write-in election, defeating opponent Indian Walton.

In his budget announcement, the Mayor will be announcing a tax increase, according to his office, it will be 4.5%. But Brown says this is the only second tax increase during the Mayor’s 16 years in office.

For residential property owners, the administration says for a $100,000 home, that would average out to an increase of under $50.00.

Brown will also highlight a series of “new action-oriented initiatives” and unveil “his vision for the future”.

Public safety is expected to be part of Friday’s announcement where the mayor will announce a number of initiatives for the purchase of the “Shot Spotter System” to assist police with gunshot detection to help reduce gun violence.

Mayor Brown will announce a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) regarding the Lasalle Metro Station's Park 'n Ride Lot for future mixed project development.

The announcement will include a call for 20-new pieces of snow-fighting equipment added to the city’s snow fleet.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine