Matt’s Music celebrates 10 Years of Vocal Team and 62 years of family legacy

North Tonawanda, N.Y. (WKBW)— For more than six decades, Matt’s Music has been a cornerstone of Western New York’s music education and community spirit.

What began in 1963 as a small accordion studio founded by Matt Carr has grown into a thriving family-owned music school that now boasts the largest vocal instruction program in the region.

This year, Matt’s Music is celebrating a milestone, the 10th anniversary of its Vocal Performance Team. Founded in 2015 by vocal director Zach Carr, the team was created with the goal of training versatile, marketable singers who could thrive on cruise ships, broadway stages, and beyond.

Over the past decade, it has transformed shy beginners into confident performers, nurturing not only musical skills but also personal growth and self-confidence.

“We started this vocal performance team with the notion that we were going to train singers who could do it all,” Carr says. “But most importantly, I want them to walk out of here feeling better about who they are as humans.”

The family legacy continues through Zach’s mother, Kathy Carr, who currently owns and operates Matt’s Music. She proudly carries on the tradition started by her parents, blending music education with deep community involvement.

“It’s such a blessing to be thriving and able to serve the community in the same spot I’ve been since I was born,” Kathy says. The store also runs a charitable foundation and a food pantry, making music accessible to all, regardless of economic or social barriers.

Students who have been part of the Vocal Performance Team emphasize the supportive environment and the broad exposure the program offers, from songwriting workshops to music business insights. Many credit the team with helping them find their unique musical style and boosting their confidence for gigs and future careers in music.

As the third generation of the Carr family continues to build on this legacy, Zach hopes to expand Matt’s Music’s reach beyond Western New York — continuing to inspire new talent while honoring the deep roots planted more than 60 years ago.

