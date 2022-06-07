Matt Retzlaff transforms trash into works of art and is ready for the Allentown Art Festival

AMHERST, NY (WKBW-TV} — Sometimes Matt Retzlaff "garbage picks" but points out "I try to be quick and discreet about it when I pick stuff out of the trash."

His garage is filled with discarded items and scrapes of metal that will eventually work their way into one of Matt's sculptures. This is where he works. He says he's looking for a bigger space.

Matt always enjoyed art but got serious about metal sculpting about six years ago. He says "I started experimenting with it out in the garage with a welder and scrap metal and just sort of took off and ran with it."

Matt's work is popular on Facebook and Instagram and he has sold pieces all over the country. Some of his sculptures can take up to 60 or 80 hours to complete. He has appeared in festivals and won numerous awards but this year he'll debut his art at the Allentown Art Festival.

His wife Valarie is helping him pack up for this weekend. Matt says he is looking forward to selling some work but mostly he's excited about the Allentown Art Festival crowds, adding "Just to see the look on people's faces, appreciation for my work, run over and see the smiles on their faces, that's what it's all about."

You can connect with Matt Retzlaff on Facebook, Instagram and at his website

