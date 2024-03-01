'Mary Heneghan Way' dedicated in honor of the contributions of long-time director of Buffalo Irish Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For decades Mary Heneghan worked tirelessly on behalf of Buffalo's Irish community.

Mary Heneghan was the long-time leader of the Buffalo Irish Center and used her years in the position to celebrate and advance the importance of Irish traditions and history.

On Thursday, in front of family and friends, Mary Heneghan was posthumously honored for her commitment to the community by unveiling a new sign outside the Buffalo Irish Center marking the new "Mary Heneghan Way."

"It's fitting that we are here today, honoring a woman who meant so much to this building, and to this community as a whole," said Buffalo Common Council President Christopher P. Scanlon, who organized the event. "She was focused on educating people and promoting the true riches of Irish culture."

"Mary dedicated much of her life to this community, to promoting the Irish in Western New York, but she also spearheaded getting this area designated as the Irish Heritage District, so I can't think of a better legacy than having a stretch of that named in her honor," said Tim Flannigan, Chairman of the Buffalo Irish Center.

"I'm absolutely thrilled. I'm so excited for our family and our community," said Shannon Heneghan, Mary Heneghan's daughter. "We are incredibly touched and incredibly grateful for all that she has done for the community"

Mary Heneghan passed away on July 31st, 2022. Thursday's ceremony took on added meaning with March 1st marking an important time of year at the Buffalo Irish Center, and also what would have been Mary's 78th birthday.

"Certainly she is someone we will look up to, and I hope that many generations of our Irish community continue to try and model themselves after her and be great leaders of the Irish community," said Flannigan.