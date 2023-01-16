MLK Day marks special milestone for Buffalo church

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A historic church marked a special milestone as Western New York celebrates the Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior holiday on Monday. Phase One of the renovations to the 177-year-old church, which was once a stop on the Underground Railroad, has been completed.

"The reason we're celebrating is because the structure of the church is sound. There is no more fear or worry in our minds that this church will collapse. It will be here now for another 200, 300 years, well beyond our lives," Lillie Wiley-Upshaw, the chair of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor, said.

Phase two of the renovations include cosmetic repairs inside and accessibility improvements. The church has received more than $2 million in grants and donations for the project. Those renovations will begin in the late spring or early summer.

"I can't tell you how incredible it is to see [my dad's] dreams become manifested, and also, to be able to take on a part of keeping our legacy alive," Rachel Henderson, the chair of the Buffalo Niagara Freedom Station Coalition, said.

Rachel's father is the late Bishop William Henderson, who passed away in January 2021. Bishop Henderson dreamed of restoring the Michigan Street Baptist Church, so much so that he told his wife, Pastor Dianne Henderson, they were moving right into the church's basement.

"I'm talking about years, could be ten years or more. Then from there, we moved over to the Nash Home, and we were there for multiple years. He just wanted to keep an eye on everything. To see the vision of how far he could bring it, and he has," Dianne said.

They're also raising money for an archeological dig to find more artifacts. They've already recovered a handful of artifacts from the current restoration.

"We believe that there is more history yet to uncover," Wiley-Upshaw said.

The goal is to make the church a place for generations to come.

"His dreams have become my dreams. I think that's how it works when you're passionate about having something for the future," Rachel said.