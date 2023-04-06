"Marshal Dan" is sharing his Fantasy Island memories on a new DVD

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW-TV) — He was Marshal Dan at Fantasy Island Amusement Park for thirty years. Dan Monroe didn't just take part in those fun shootouts with Black Bart and the gang, he also recorded them.

For the past few months Dan has been putting together a two-hour DVD of some of the "Greatest Hits" and will soon make it available to the public. He says "I have hundreds of hours of video and every show was cataloged"

He may have hung up the cowboy hat but Dan wears other hats including working with his wife Debbie Bello at Bello Voice Studios in Orchard Park. Dan teaches voice, guitar and piano.

Dan Monroe is also the creative mind behind the fun Russell's Steak House commercials. He's written, produced and edited over a hundred of the spots with the iconic restaurateur. Dan says about Russell Salvatore "He's 90 years old and there is nothing he won't do."

Dan's office looks like a museum with a collection of Star Wars, Lost In Space and Indiana Jones memorabilia. He says "I never wanted to work a nine to five job, and I haven't since I was 18 and I'm just the luckiest 12 year old in the world."

You can join Dan Monroe's Fantasy Island Memories Facebook Page to get more information about the soon to be released DVD or check out his website.