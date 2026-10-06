BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Six months after reopening, the operators of the Market Arcade 8 say the downtown Buffalo movie theater is succeeding in the heart of the city's Theatre District.

Scene One Entertainment marked another milestone Tuesday by soft-launching the theater's new lobby bar. The full-service bar gives moviegoers another option for refreshments alongside traditional movie theater offerings like popcorn.

The theater also announced it will serve as one of the main homes for the upcoming Buffalo International Film Festival. Market Arcade 8 is expected to screen at least two dozen films during the festival.

Scene One Entertainment Owner and CEO Joe Masher says the festival provides an opportunity to introduce more people to the theater and its new offerings.

"It's definitely going to bring people here that haven't been here yet, and when they see the offerings that we have coinciding with, you know, the great cocktails and wine selection that we'll have, it's a win-win for everybody," Masher said.

WATCH: Market Arcade 8 soft-launches theater's new lobby bar

Market Arcade 8 soft-launches theater's new lobby bar

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan said he believes the movie theater remains a key piece for downtown and expressed confidence in its current operator.

"I've always felt that there's this untapped potential, like it should be easier, but I think now we have an operator with the background, with the experience and with the creativity to really do justice to this building," Ryan said.

The new lobby bar will be open during the theater's regular business hours.

Market Arcade 8 also revealed the winner of its summer poster contest. Artist Andrew Campbell received a full-season movie pass for his winning design.

