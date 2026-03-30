MARILLA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Horses and wagons, electricity, and indoor plumbing—a lot has changed in the world since 1851. But in the Town of Marilla, one thing has stayed the same: the Marilla Country Store.

Walking through the store on Two Rod Road is a step back in time.

"1851 the store was established," said owner Sandy Grunzweig. "We are celebrating 175 years."

And for almost two centuries, this has been the place to be. Grunzweig and her husband, Paul, bought it from her parents, making them one of only three families to ever own the business.

WATCH: Marilla Country Store celebrates 175 years of history and community in the Town of Marilla

Marilla Country Store celebrates 175 years of history and community in the Town of Marilla

Since its beginning, the store has been the business center of the town.

"The homesteaders who settled this area — they needed material, nails, equipment for their farms — this is the place they came," Grunzweig said. "And in those days, you probably brought eggs, milk and vegetables and you bartered for the things you needed!"

Courtesy: Marilla Country Store Prices at the Marilla Country Store in 1932.

Kris Logel is an employee at the store who says the store is a community staple.

"I worked for Sandy's parents, and now I work for Sandy," Logel said. "It was probably my first real job in high school," she laughed.

The building still has its original charm, including gas lights and wood floors, which creak when you walk on them.

These days, the store still stocks groceries, as well as candy, gifts, and seasonal decor.

"If we don't have it, you don't need it. That's what we like to say. We call ourselves the Marilla Mall all these years," Grunzweig said.

WKBW The Marilla Country Store

But there are some items people will make special trips to get, and they're ready to stock up when they come.

"Bulk spices. Great size containers. Very economical. We have people who come, stock up, and buy 20, 25 containers for all their baking and cooking," Grunzweig said.

The candy counter and deli have both been popular stops over the decades.

"We're still making subs like we used to, especially in the summertime," Logel said. "When we've got road crews out - and this is one of the few places you can come grab something in this area. It's a foundation, really."

The Marilla Country Store has been a staple in the community for 175 years, with more to come.

"Just being here is a family," Logel said. "Even our customers, we consider them family too. And we hope they feel that here."

"Wonderful customers. We have people who come every day. And they get a sub or a piece of candy - or they stop for something for dinner at night. Wonderful Marilla community that just supports us," Grunzweig said.

If you want to be part of the anniversary celebration, the store is holding a 175th Spring Anniversary Celebration on April 18 and 19 with free food samples and $1.75 anniversary prices on some items.

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