March is going out like two lions...Buffalo Zoo welcomes lion cubs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are two new lion cubs at the Buffalo Zoo. The cubs were born March 7th, and zoo officials say they're in good health.

This is the second litter for mother Lusaka and father Tiberius. According to the zoo the two were paired paired based on a breeding recommendation from The Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Species Survival Plan.

In 2016 Lusaka gave birth to three cubs.

The two new cubs have not been named yet, but zoo officials say you should stay tuned to the zoo's social media channels for updates on their growth, gender, names, and public debut.