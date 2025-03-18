Maple farms prepare for Maple Weekend across WNY

ATTICA, N.Y. (WKBW) — As maple season reaches its peak, local farms are opening their doors for Maple Weekend, an annual event celebrating the art of syrup production. Merle Maple, a family-owned farm in Attica, is among those welcoming visitors to experience the process firsthand.

From tapping trees to boiling sap, the farm gives guests a behind-the-scenes look at how pure maple syrup is made. Visitors can take a tour, sample fresh maple products and learn about the importance of supporting local producers.

“Maple syrup is only made in the Northeast United States," said Lyle Merle, the owner of Merle Maple.

"Quebec actually makes about 80% of the syrup made in the industry. It's one of the unique things of maple syrup. I's always a good thing to know who's making your products."

Maple Weekend takes place over the next two weekends, March 22-23 & March 29-30, with events at farms across the region. Yo can find more details on locations and activities here.

