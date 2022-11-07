Map for Adventurous Eaters highlights the culinary diversity of our region

BUFFALO (WKBW) — It's a delicious project that celebrates our culinary diversity and now the International Institute of Buffalo is updating its Map for Adventurous Eaters.

"We all love to eat, we are a town that is known for eating and food," says Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, Executive Director of the International Institute. "We are also a town that has had a century of immigration and we've benefited from the fact that we have all this great cuisine."

The original Map for Adventurous Eaters was released in 2012 and highlights local ethnic restaurants and international markets. The map is now being updated to include some of our newest neighbors.

"We have a large Afghan population that has come in. We are seeing a lot of Ukrainian arrivals right now," says Rizzo-Choi. "It's a way to really map all of the diversity we have going on in Buffalo, and it starts with food."

The International Institute of Buffalo is asking for Western New York foodies to help the organization identify new ethnic restaurants or markets that should be included in the updated map.

To suggest an addition or deletion to the map use the submission link here.

One of the newer businesses that will be included in the updated Map for Adventurous Eaters is the Sahar Bakery on Sheridan Drive.

The bakery was started by the Attai Family which came to Buffalo from Afghanistan in 2002.

"I left Afghanistan to get away from the Taliban", says Razia Attai. "We love it here. We feel safe. We feel welcome here."

Sahar Bakery specializes in traditional Afghan baked goods including loaves of barbari.

"There was a really desperate need for this barbari bread that we make," says Ali Attai. "It's a staple in our culture. Our tradition."

"Honestly the love and support we get from the community. That means a lot."