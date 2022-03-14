Man with knife shot by Buffalo police on Hertel; officers and man involved identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man with a knife was shot by Buffalo police on Hertel Avenue early Monday morning and the officers and man involved have now been identified.

The shooting occurred just after 4:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of Hertel Avenue near Shoshone Street. Police said the man had a knife and responding officers discharged their weapons. The man was transported to ECMC where he was initially listed in serious condition.

The officers were placed on administrative leave, per departmental regulations. They have now been identified as Phillip Edwards and Michael Ramos of D District. Edwards was hired in January 2015 and Ramos was hired in January 2020.

The man who was shot has been identified as 30-year-old Dominique Thomas of Buffalo. Police said he remains at ECMC but did not provide an update on his condition. Charges are pending against him.