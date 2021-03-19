Man who accidentally shot girlfriend at Walden Galleria restaurant sentenced to one year in jail

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda man who accidentally shot his girlfriend at a Walden Galleria restaurant in March 2020 was sentenced to one year in jail Thursday, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

20-year-old Anthony J. Ciccarelli pleaded guilty to one count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree in September 2020. Ciccarelli discharged a handgun that was in his pocket while inside a restaurant at the Walden Galleria in March 2020. The gunfire struck his girlfriend in the leg, she has since recovered. The district attorney's office says the gun was reported stolen from a vehicle in Niagara Falls and was not registered to Ciccarelli.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says while pending sentencing in the gun case, Ciccarelli was arrested for possession of cocaine.

In October 2020 Cheektowaga Police officers approached a vehicle parked on Shanley Street and smelled the odor of marijuana. Ciccarelli, sitting in the driver's seat, admitted to smoking marijuana. The district attorney's office says a search of his vehicle uncovered more than a half ounce of powder cocaine and a scale from under the driver’s seat.

Ciccarelli pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree in February.