Man shot and killed by Orchard Park police identified, more information released

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The man who was shot and killed by Orchard Park police on August 30 has been identified as James T. Cushman.

According to Chief Patrick Fitzgerald, police have responded to multiple mental health calls regarding Cushman.

On August 30, Fitzgerald said Cushman called 911 to report that his mother was outside their house on Hawthorne, that she had a gun and that he had a knife. Cushman allegedly told the dispatcher “I’m going out now,” the dispatcher asked what he meant by that and he allegedly said, “I’m going out with a bang.”

Fitzgerald said two patrol officers arrived at the scene and Cushman allegedly rushed toward them with the knife. According to Fitzgerald, the officers repeatedly told Cushman to drop the knife but he didn't comply. At one point Cushman allegedly chased the officers around the patrol car and the officers opened fire. They shot him a combined seven times.

According to Fitzgerald, Cushman dropped the knife but began to fight with one of the officers until he was put in handcuffs. The officers then began life-saving measures. Cushman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“They ran out of options,” Fitzgerald said. “They were put in a terrible position.”

According to Fitzgerald, all indications are that the officers’ actions were justified.

The officers involved have been identified as Thomas Fowler and Tanner Till. Officer Fowler has five years of experience. Officer Tanner has been with the department for a year.