One dead in Orchard Park officer-involved shooting

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Orchard Park Police Department announced one person is dead after being shot and killed by police late Friday evening.

Chief Patrick Fitzgerald says they're in the early stages of the investigation, working with the New York State Police Forensic Identification Unit and the New York State Attorney General's Office.

"There is a lot of work that has to be done on the investigation and it is too early to discuss the specifics of the incident," Chief Fitzgerald said in a press release. "Solid facts will be released once they are available."

This is an ongoing investigation.