Man sentenced to probation for stealing Buffalo Fire Department truck

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 26-year-old Yassin A. Abdikadir of Buffalo was sentenced in Erie County Court to five years of probation for stealing a Buffalo Fire Department truck.

The district attorney's office said on July 14, 2022, Abdikadir stole a Buffalo Fire Department Engine 1 truck while firefighters were responding to a call in the area of Main and West Huron Streets.

Shortly after, Buffalo police responded to the report of an abandoned fire truck in the area of Delaware Avenue and Allen Street. Abdikadir hit three parked vehicles while unlawfully operating the fire truck. After abandoning it he was found nearby hiding inside a garbage tote.

He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree grand larceny in February.

Abdikadir also pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree attempted burglary in a separate case for unlawfully entering a restaurant on the 200 block of Ellicott Street in Buffalo and stealing about 50 bottles of alcohol valued at approximately $2,000. As part of his plea he was ordered to stay away from the restaurant and the matter was returned to the Judicial Diversion Program before Buffalo City Court Judge Barbara Johnson-Lee.