Man pleads guilty to grand larceny for stealing Buffalo Fire Department truck

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 26-year-old Yassin A. Abdikadir of Buffalo pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree grand larceny on Tuesday.

The district attorney's office said on July 14, 2022, Abdikadir stole a Buffalo Fire Department Engine 1 truck while firefighters were responding to a call in the area of Main and West Huron Streets.

Shortly after, Buffalo police responded to the report of an abandoned fire truck in the area of Delaware Avenue and Allen Street. Abdikadir hit three parked vehicles while unlawfully operating the fire truck. After abandoning it he was found nearby hiding inside a garbage tote.

Abdikadir is scheduled to be sentenced on April 24 and faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He was released on his own recognizance pending sentence.

He also has another pending criminal case for allegedly burglarizing a restaurant on the 200 block of Ellicott Street in Buffalo. He allegedly stole about 50 bottles of alcohol valued at approximately $2,000