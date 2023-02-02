Watch Now
Man sentenced to prison for series of bank robberies

Posted at 9:15 AM, Feb 02, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 60-year-old Donald R. Thie was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 2 to 6 years in prison.

On December 20, 2021, Thie stole approximately $1,300 in cash from a Seneca Street bank in Buffalo. Thie threatened to use a "dangerous instrument" and gestured to the teller as if he was in possession of a weapon. One week later, Thie stole approximately $1,000 in cash from the same bank.

On January 24, 2022, Thie stole approximately $1,700 in cash from a bank on Dorrance Avenue in Buffalo by verbally directing the teller to give him the money.

Thie pleaded guilty to three counts of third degree robbery on December 15, 2022.

