Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man pleads guilty for committing series of South Buffalo bank robberies

Untitled design (81).png
Erie County District Attorney
Untitled design (81).png
Posted at 2:31 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 14:31:11-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a defendant plead guilty Thursday to three counts of robbery in the third degree.

On Dec. 20, 2021, 60-year-old Donald R. Thie stole nearly $1,300 in cash from a Seneca Street bank in Buffalo. Thie passed a note to the teller, which threatened the use of a "dangerous instrument." Thie also gestured to the teller as if he was in possession of a weapon.

On Dec. 27, 2021, Thie stole nearly $1,000 in cash from the same Seneca Street bank and by passing a similar note as the Dec. 20 robbery to the bank teller.

On Jan. 24, 2022, Thie committed a third robbery, this time at a bank on Dorrance Avenue in Buffalo. Thie stole nearly $1,700 in cash by verbally directing the bank teller to give him the money.

Thie will face a maximum of 21 years in prison during his sentencing on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thie continues to be held without bail.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills