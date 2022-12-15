Man pleads guilty for committing series of South Buffalo bank robberies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a defendant plead guilty Thursday to three counts of robbery in the third degree.

On Dec. 20, 2021, 60-year-old Donald R. Thie stole nearly $1,300 in cash from a Seneca Street bank in Buffalo. Thie passed a note to the teller, which threatened the use of a "dangerous instrument." Thie also gestured to the teller as if he was in possession of a weapon.

On Dec. 27, 2021, Thie stole nearly $1,000 in cash from the same Seneca Street bank and by passing a similar note as the Dec. 20 robbery to the bank teller.

On Jan. 24, 2022, Thie committed a third robbery, this time at a bank on Dorrance Avenue in Buffalo. Thie stole nearly $1,700 in cash by verbally directing the bank teller to give him the money.

Thie will face a maximum of 21 years in prison during his sentencing on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thie continues to be held without bail.