Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man sentenced to one year in jail for stealing 91 parking meters in Downtown Buffalo

parking meter.jpg
WKBW
parking meter.jpg
Posted at 12:54 PM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 12:54:36-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 51-year-old Peter P. Christopher of Buffalo was sentenced in Buffalo City Court to one year in jail.

christopher.jpg

The district attorney's office said between May 1, 2023, and May 19, 2023, Christopher stole 91 city parking meters from various locations in Downtown Buffalo.

RELATED: Thefts of parking meters has impact on people living with disabilities

He pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree attempted grand larceny in December 2023.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!