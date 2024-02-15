Man sentenced to one year in jail for stealing 91 parking meters in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 51-year-old Peter P. Christopher of Buffalo was sentenced in Buffalo City Court to one year in jail.

Erie County District Attorney's Office

The district attorney's office said between May 1, 2023, and May 19, 2023, Christopher stole 91 city parking meters from various locations in Downtown Buffalo.

He pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree attempted grand larceny in December 2023.