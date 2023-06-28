Thefts of parking meters has impact on people living with disabilities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For months, the City of Buffalo has been dealing with stolen parking meters, and some of the meters taken are impacting one community in Western New York.

Todd Vaarwerk, Chief Policy Officer with WNY Independent Living Inc., and BJ Stasio, a disability rights advocate and activist are raising their voices over the stolen parking meters in the City of Buffalo.

"But what the thieves don't understand is by removing those disability-marked parking meters you're affecting the independence of people with disabilities," Vaarwek explained.

Recently, Buffalo Police found 43 parking meters and two pay-and-go stations. Police say more than 90 city parking meters have been stolen including handicapped parking meters. 51-year-old Peter Christopher was charged with ninety-one counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree as well as other charges. Police found multiple meters in Christopher's car.

"Some of those parking meters are in sensitive locations. Hospitals near DSS and near Voc rehab," Vaarwek said, "They're affecting the lives of people with disabilities by taking the meters away."

Buffalo Police Department More than 90 parking meters were stolen, according to BPD.

Stasio added: "We do live in the City of Good Neighbors and we deserve full access to our community as much of the non-disabled members of our community."

Now, Fillmore District Buffalo Common Council member Mitch Nowakowski is getting involved. During Tuesday's Common Council meeting, Nowakowski presented a resolution asking the city to find funding in the budget to replace the meters as soon as possible.

"We cannot further move people with physical impairments away from their destinations it's just cruel and it's unfair," Nowakowski said.

He added roughly 30 handicapped meters were stolen. On Wednesday, a handicap meter on Pearl Street was just replaced, showing a sign of progress.

WKBW

"As we move forward in recovering those funds and the stolen meter, the disability meters will be the first to be replaced," he said.

Meantime, Vaarwek and Stasio are asking neighbors in the City of Buffalo to be aware of where they park.

"Some of us have more physical needs than others and need those accessible parking spots to access our community so be mindful of that, please," Stasio said.