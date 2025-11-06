Man sentenced to life without parole in the murders of 2 men at vacant home in Buffalo in 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 33-year-old Dale O. Cummings was sentenced in Erie County Court to the maximum of life imprisonment without parole.

The DA said that on April 27, 2024, Buffalo police responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Zenner Street. 59-year-old Babul Meah and 39-year-old Abu Yousuf were killed in the shooting.

According to the DA, Cummings was unlawfully occupying the upper apartment of the vacant home and intentionally shot Meah and Yousuf multiple times with an illegal rifle. They were working as handymen and were killed as they entered the property to perform repairs.

We spoke with the families of the victims after the incident, and they were calling for justice.

The DA said that the next day, police located Cummings, who matched the description of the suspect provided by eyewitnesses. During their investigation, police found a loaded rifle with a high-capacity magazine inside a backpack carried by Cummings and forensic analysis determined it was a projectile match to the gun used to kill both victims and was a major DNA profile match to Cummings.

In June 2025, a jury found Cummings guilty of one count of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.