Man sentenced to 45 years to life for murder and robbery in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old Atrel Hudson was sentenced to 45 years to life in state prison on Wednesday.

Hudson was convicted by a jury in June of first-degree murder, second-degree burglary, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the death of 28-year-old Mariah Wilson.

Wilson, a mother of two, was found murdered in her home on La Salle Avenue in Niagara Falls on September 4, 2020. In May 2022, following an 18-month investigation, an indictment was unsealed in Niagara County Court charging Hudson with Wilson's death.

In addition, a separate jury convicted Hudson of first-degree robbery for a gunpoint robbery of a Niagara Falls 7-Eleven in September 2020.

The district attorney's office said Hudson was sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder and 20 years for the Robbery. The sentences will be served consecutively.