Man sentenced to 45 years to life for murder and robbery in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old Atrel Hudson was sentenced to 45 years to life in state prison on Wednesday.
Hudson was convicted by a jury in June of first-degree murder, second-degree burglary, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the death of 28-year-old Mariah Wilson.
Wilson, a mother of two, was found murdered in her home on La Salle Avenue in Niagara Falls on September 4, 2020. In May 2022, following an 18-month investigation, an indictment was unsealed in Niagara County Court charging Hudson with Wilson's death.
In addition, a separate jury convicted Hudson of first-degree robbery for a gunpoint robbery of a Niagara Falls 7-Eleven in September 2020.
The district attorney's office said Hudson was sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder and 20 years for the Robbery. The sentences will be served consecutively.
“This was a long drawn out ordeal for Mariah’s children and family. They had to wait a long time while the Niagara Falls Police Department conducted a thorough investigation and the Niagara County Forensic Lab conducted testing before an indictment could be obtained. During that time period we knew the defendant was in jail on a parole violation, but they did not. They had another long wait as the case proceeded toward trial. Today Mariah’s family left court knowing that their beloved family member’s killer will be in prison hopefully for the rest of his life. A person who could do what this defendant did to a young mother while her children listened from the next room should never be allowed to be free again.”