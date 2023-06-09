Man convicted of murder in connection to woman who was found dead in her Niagara Falls home in Sept. 2020

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced a jury convicted 29-year-old Atrel M. Hudson of first-degree murder, second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the death of 28-year-old Mariah Wilson.

Wilson, a mother of two, was found murdered in her home on La Salle Avenue in Niagara Falls on September 4, 2020. In May 2022, following an 18-month investigation, an indictment was unsealed in Niagara County Court Hudson with Wilson's death.

“Mariah Wilson was a young single mother living with her two young children in Niagara Falls. This defendant entered her home in the middle of the night, entered her bedroom, brutally beat her, and then shot her to death while her children were in the other room. These despicable crimes merit the maximum allowable sentence, life without the possibility of parole. A person who can commit crimes of this brutality, against a defenseless young woman, should never see a moment of freedom again.” - Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman

The district attorney's office said Hudson was remanded to the custody of the Sheriff and will return to court on August 9 for sentencing. He will be sentenced on the above conviction and a conviction of first-degree robbery for a gunpoint robbery that also occurred in September 2020.