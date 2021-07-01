Man sentenced to 3 and a half years in prison for crashing car into Bottoms Up on Chippewa Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that a Buffalo man has been sentenced to three and a half years in state prison and five years post release supervision after crashing his car into Bottoms Up on Chippewa Street in 2019.

According to investigators, 26-year-old Najeeb Shabazz Jackson intentionally crashed his car into the front entrance of Bottoms Up the morning of August 4, 2019, injuring two people.

Jackson pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted assault in the first degree in March.