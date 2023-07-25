Man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for murder of Angola woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 40-year-old Keith Renaldo, Jr. of Brant was sentenced Tuesday in Erie County Court to 25 years to life in prison.

The district attorney's office said on or about June 26, 2021, Renaldo intentionally caused the death of 45-year-old Gina Baca of Angola by shooting her with a shotgun.

New York State Police

Baca had been reported missing by family members and was found dead in a wooded area off Route 438 in the Town of Brant on July 1, 2021.

A jury found Renaldo guilty of one count of second-degree murder in June.