ANGOLA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing woman.

According to NYSP, troopers were contacted by the Seneca Nation of Indians Marshals on Tuesday for a possible missing person investigation for 45-year-old Gina J. Baca, of Angola.

Anyone with any information on Baca is asked to contact the NYSP at 585-344-6200 with report #10308307.