Man sentenced for fatal shooting of neighbor's dog in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced for the fatal shooting of his neighbor's dog in South Buffalo in April 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 58-year-old Timothy S. Manning of Buffalo was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and pay a $500 fine.

Manning pleaded guilty to one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals (Class “A” misdemeanor) and one count of discharge of a firearms, shotguns, rifles and other dangerous weapons (violation of City of Buffalo ordinance) in May.

He admitted to intentionally shooting his neighbor's dog with a shotgun on Buffum Street in the City of Buffalo on April 16, 2020. The dog died from the injury. Manning paid $2,250.00 in restitution to the victim.