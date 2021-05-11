Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting of dog in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a dog in April 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 58-year-old Timothy S. Manning of Buffalo pleaded guilty to one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals (Class “A” misdemeanor) and one count of discharge of a firearms, shotguns, rifles and other dangerous weapons (violation of City of Buffalo ordinance).

According to the district attorney's office, Manning admitted to intentionally shooting his neighbor's dog with a shotgun on Buffum Street in the City of Buffalo on April 16, 2020.

Manning faces up to one year when he is sentenced on June 1 and remains released on his own recognizance. The DA says manning has paid $2,250 in restitution to the victim.