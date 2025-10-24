Man sentenced after pleading guilty in connection with shooting of toddler in Sloan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 19-year-old Shannon O. Rose of Sloan was sentenced in State Supreme Court to a determinate sentence of 364 days in jail.

The shooting happened on July 20 on Lackawanna Avenue. Investigators determined Rose fired a gun through a door during a domestic incident involving another person. The district attorney's office said the bullet went through a door, ricocheted and injured a 2-year-old boy in another room. The toddler was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital and is still recovering from that injury.

Authorities say Rose fired the weapon in self-defense. He pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a firearm in August.

During the investigation into the shooting, 20-year-old Marcus Oluwa, Jr. was allegedly found in possession of a loaded, illegal gun equipped with a large capacity magazine at a location in the City of Buffalo. Oluwa was indicted on one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Oluwa is scheduled to return before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on October 24, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. for a pre-trial conference and remains held on bail set at $100,000 cash or bond.