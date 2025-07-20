'It hurts': A 2-year-old remains hospitalized after being shot in Sloan, 2 people facing charges

SLOAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a 2-year-old was shot in Sloan on Sunday.

Cheektowaga Police were called to a home on Lackawanna Avenue around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

2-year-old undergoing surgery after being shot in Sloan, one detained

Investigators said the shooting is believed to have stemmed from a confrontation between two adults, and the only person who was shot was a 2-year-old. The child was taken to Children's Hospital and is in stable condition.

According to police, 19-year-old Shannon Rose of Buffalo is the only person believed to have fired a gun during this incident. He was apprehended immediately at the scene and is charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm.

In addition, investigators said the other half of the confrontation is believed to be 20-year-old Marcus Oluwa Jr. of Lackawanna. He was located uninjured in the City of Buffalo with the assistance of the Buffalo Police Department and New York State Police. He was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

A next-door neighbor captured Ring camera footage of Cheektowaga Police Officers apprehending a suspect below.

A next-door neighbor told 7 News this was a scary moment to witness.

"I'm at a loss for words as a 2-year-old that I just hope is alive right now. It makes you wanna cry," the neighbor said.