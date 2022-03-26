Man says 7-year-old daughter was spanked at Lyndonville school

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A school employee is off the job in the Lyndonville Central School District. The father of a student says that employee spanked his 7-year-old daughter.

"I was kind of overwhelmed hearing that another adult spanked my child," said Lawrence Worsley of Albion.

Worsely says he got a call from the school principal about the incident after it happened on Wednesday. He says he was told his daughter was in the cafeteria getting lunch, when she got milk from the cooler for her cousin. When she reached back in to get a carton for herself, he says that's when the lunch monitor spoke up and then spanked her on her bottom.

The school district sent a letter out to parents saying a food service employee will no longer work in any Lyndonville school building and that student safety is their utmost priority.

Lyndonville Central Schools Lyndonville Central Schools letter to families



Worsely says he does not believe in hitting his children and wants even more done to keep this employee out of schools.

"I would love to see charges pressed so I can know deep down in my heart that she's never gonna work with a child again," said Worsely.

He tells 7 News he's been working closely with the district to get video evidence of the incident.