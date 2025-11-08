Man pleads guilty to stabbing three employees at Buffalo Psychiatric Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 35-year-old Calvin W. Haskins of Buffalo pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to two counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree assault.

According to the DA, on April 3, 2024, Haskins stabbed three employees while inside a housing unit for outpatient residents of the Buffalo Psychiatric Center. The DA said Haskins stabbed a male employee multiple times with a knife and then stabbed a female employee and another male employee as they attempted to intervene.

Haskins was taken into custody by responding Buffalo Police officers and all three victims were taken by ambulance to ECMC. The DA said both male victims suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized for several days. None of them have returned to work.

Haskins has been held without bail since his arrest and faces a maximum sentence of 57 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 15, 2026. Temporary orders of protection on behalf of the three victims remain in place.

“This was an absolutely horrific attack on three employees of the Buffalo Psychiatric Center. These employees and their families remain traumatized by this violent act perpetrated by the defendant. I hope this plea today brings some sense of closure to them and they can continue their recovery knowing he will be behind bars for many years to come.” - Erie County District Attorney Mike Keane

We spoke to Haskins' mother, Sylvia, after the incident. She told 7 News, "he lost it."

"He said 'I was hearing the voices again. They wasn't give me my medication and he said I just lost it'," she said in April 2024.